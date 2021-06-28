$1.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to announce $1.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. Microchip Technology reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year sales of $6.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Longbow Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.11.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $148.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $166.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 115.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68.

Microchip Technology’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.413 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.16%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

