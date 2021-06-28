$1.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to announce $1.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. Microchip Technology reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year sales of $6.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Longbow Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.11.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $148.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $166.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 115.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68.

Microchip Technology’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.413 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.16%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.