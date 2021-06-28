Brokerages Anticipate Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. Agile Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million.

AGRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

In related news, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,013.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,568,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 698,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 112,166 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $119.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $3.89.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.