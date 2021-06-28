Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 9,762 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,249 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.08% of Perficient worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRFT. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 34,600.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,704,016.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $80.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $82.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.53.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

