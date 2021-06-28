Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) to Issue Dividend of $0.39

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3941 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

EXETF stock opened at $7.04 on Monday. Extendicare has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $7.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

