Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €290.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €290.00 ($341.18) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nord/LB set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €256.00 ($301.18).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

ETR VOW3 opened at €215.95 ($254.06) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.