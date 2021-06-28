Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.63. The firm had revenue of C$52.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$53.79 million.

