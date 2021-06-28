Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $958,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 229.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,570 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,785 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,954 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $51.73 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a PE ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.87.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.