Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 129.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 864.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ANET opened at $362.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $374.49.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total transaction of $126,793.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total transaction of $228,349.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,778.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,662 shares of company stock valued at $30,998,942. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.53.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

