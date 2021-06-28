Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 470 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VRSN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.72, for a total transaction of $1,264,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,776 shares in the company, valued at $177,379,038.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $125,579.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,201,256.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,165 shares of company stock worth $8,357,696. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $227.73 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $230.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.86.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

