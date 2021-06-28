The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 329.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

NYSE SJM opened at $129.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $101.89 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.86.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,059. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

