Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 346,143 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,143 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.33% of Roku worth $139,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 49.3% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 86.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 121.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 116.4% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Roku by 65.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $887,113.17. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,775 shares of company stock worth $85,868,801 in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $430.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.11 and a 52-week high of $486.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 559.67 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.29.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.58.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

