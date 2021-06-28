Rathbone Brothers plc Buys 78,064 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 381.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,064 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,488,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,307,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 96,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 8,172 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $629,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,971,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,976 shares of company stock worth $15,694,186 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $73.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $144.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.37. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.