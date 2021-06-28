One Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

One Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $373,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 440.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 96,726 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,097,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,401,000 after acquiring an additional 42,833 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 21,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHM opened at $49.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.60. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $50.08.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

