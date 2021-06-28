Tudor Pickering Begins Coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

Investment analysts at Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $37.42 on Monday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $235.19 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 1.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AY. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

