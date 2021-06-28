Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.58 Million in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,570 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Credicorp by 26.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 14,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Credicorp by 82.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. increased its stake in Credicorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 390,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,386,000 after acquiring an additional 36,985 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.44.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $119.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

