Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.65 Million in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,270 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Century Communities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 28.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 474,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,618,000 after purchasing an additional 105,387 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 4.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCS opened at $66.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.16.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.95 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCS. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

