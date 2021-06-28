Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.90 Million in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.07% of The Cheesecake Factory as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $54.13 on Monday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $65.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens decreased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

In related news, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $4,068,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,759.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $1,149,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 7,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,160 shares of company stock worth $5,934,989. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.