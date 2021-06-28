Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 9,203 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $973,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.22, for a total value of $446,717.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,379.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

IT opened at $241.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.20. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.84 and a 12-month high of $242.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

