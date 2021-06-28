Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,124,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after acquiring an additional 23,708 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $254.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.65. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $273.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.17.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

