One Capital Management LLC Has $456,000 Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of BOND opened at $110.63 on Monday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $109.01 and a 1 year high of $113.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.36.

