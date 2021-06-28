691 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $3,612,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $2,970,000. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $35,020,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 31.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DE opened at $349.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $148.19 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $363.01.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

