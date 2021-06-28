Frontier Price Tops $0.53 on Major Exchanges (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 28th. Over the last week, Frontier has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. One Frontier coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001550 BTC on major exchanges. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $23.50 million and approximately $13.28 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00053313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00019908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $210.03 or 0.00612668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00037465 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier (CRYPTO:FRONT) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,243,750 coins. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

