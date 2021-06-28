XIO (XIO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $103,650.00

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One XIO coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. XIO has a market cap of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About XIO

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . The official website for XIO is xio.network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

