Enigma Price Tops $0.0943 (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for $0.0943 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.29 or 0.00368398 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003043 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00015674 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $442.99 or 0.01292213 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

