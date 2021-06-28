Kempen Capital Management N.V. Invests $592,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $90.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.51.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

