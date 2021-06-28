Credit Suisse AG Sells 337,570 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 337,570 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Ross Stores worth $66,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Ross Stores by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,015,000 after acquiring an additional 672,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $390,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,722,926.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,892 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,561. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock opened at $123.57 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.73.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

