Credit Suisse AG Sells 15,712 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 945,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,712 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of Centene worth $60,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after buying an additional 2,809,039 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after buying an additional 3,378,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,669,000 after buying an additional 250,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Centene by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,421,000 after buying an additional 719,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,572,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Centene stock opened at $73.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.52. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

