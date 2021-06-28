Credit Suisse AG Has $73 Million Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 65.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 929,565 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,724 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $73,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

ORA stock opened at $68.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.32. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $166.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

