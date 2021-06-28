Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.65% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $76,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPTX. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $80.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 0.98. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.43 and a 1-year high of $141.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.23.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 2,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

