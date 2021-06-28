Credit Suisse AG Acquires 103,358 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,049,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 103,358 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in 2U were worth $78,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of 2U by 109.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in 2U during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 2U by 236.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TWOU. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.10.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $40.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 0.98. 2U, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

2U Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.