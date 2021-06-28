Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 9,504 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,504 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,972,000 after buying an additional 724,609 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,005.4% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $159.30 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.92 and a 1-year high of $163.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.16.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

