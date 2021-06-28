Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 25,216 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 31.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,480 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,216 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,428 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Umpqua by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,776,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 113,534 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Umpqua by 5.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,480,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,739,000 after purchasing an additional 310,167 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Umpqua by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,593,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after purchasing an additional 65,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Umpqua by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,589,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,351,000 after purchasing an additional 112,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.85%. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.