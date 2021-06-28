Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.77.

NYSE CVX opened at $107.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

