Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,406 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 22,036 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,722,240 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $469,170,000 after acquiring an additional 463,213 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,477 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 26,507 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 2,133.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 184,634 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 176,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRIP stock opened at $42.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.91. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRIP. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.28.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

