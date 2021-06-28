Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Buys 6,322 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,421 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,412,000 after buying an additional 1,787,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,310,000 after buying an additional 314,058 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $53.43.

