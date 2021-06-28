Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires 3,237 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.7% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $368,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after buying an additional 142,586 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $3,401.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,316.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,630.08 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

