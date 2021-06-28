Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ opened at $102.91 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $105.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.04.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.