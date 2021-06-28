Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,831 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 14,047 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $9,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after acquiring an additional 897,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $846,152,000 after acquiring an additional 459,500 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $495,884,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,009,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096,935 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $500,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,136 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,230 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TWTR opened at $67.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.06. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

