CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Insiders have sold 337,770 shares of company stock valued at $28,038,085 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $84.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.47. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist upped their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

