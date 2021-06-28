United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Stock Position Increased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.10% of United Natural Foods worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $379,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 109,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $4,235,509.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,641.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,271 shares of company stock worth $8,843,557. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

UNFI opened at $39.00 on Monday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

