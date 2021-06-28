Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $118,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

VGT opened at $393.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $375.68. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $267.46 and a 12-month high of $394.54.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

