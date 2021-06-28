Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$140.84 million during the quarter.

