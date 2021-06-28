ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

ATN International has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ATN International has a dividend payout ratio of 377.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect ATN International to earn ($0.97) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -70.1%.

ATN International stock opened at $47.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.45 million, a PE ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.53. ATN International has a one year low of $40.99 and a one year high of $64.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.48.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $124.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.73 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ATN International will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data, internet, voice, and retail mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

