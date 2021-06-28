STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to Issue $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

STORE Capital has increased its dividend by 18.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. STORE Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 161.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect STORE Capital to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.3%.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STOR stock opened at $35.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.91. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $36.66.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

STOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.