Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0567 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of KMP.UN stock opened at C$20.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.44. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$15.87 and a 52 week high of C$20.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$19.49.

Several analysts have recently commented on KMP.UN shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.25 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$21.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bankshares set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$21.75 target price on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.58.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

