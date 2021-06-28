Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,850 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,756,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.86.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $286.47 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $142.03 and a 12 month high of $315.39. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.83.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.