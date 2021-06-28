Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,715. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $267.24 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $159.24 and a fifty-two week high of $280.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.69.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

