Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13,660.00

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as £136.60 ($178.47) and last traded at £136.41 ($178.22), with a volume of 11663 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £136.05 ($177.75).

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a £122.85 ($160.50) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a £130 ($169.85) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,800 ($128.04) to £114.20 ($149.20) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Spirax-Sarco Engineering presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £103.59 ($135.33).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of £322.84. The company has a market capitalization of £10.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

