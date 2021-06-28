Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 44,522 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 102.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,065 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,522 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,654,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 37,496 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1,894,855.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 170,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after acquiring an additional 170,537 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

Shares of APH opened at $67.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $69.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.