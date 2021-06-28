Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 4,430 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $6,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 355,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,557,000 after purchasing an additional 272,907 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $694,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 796,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,968,000 after purchasing an additional 71,451 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 174.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 60,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $79.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.85. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Minerals Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

